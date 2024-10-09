'The nature of Oklahomans': Baptist Disaster Relief standing by to help Florida

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief group is making it their mission to help families gain some hope after disaster.

The organization is currently stationed in Georgia, Louisiana, and the Carolinas.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, they are now extending their assistance to the state.

“We're on standby to respond to the needs that come up," said Jason Yarbrough.

Yarbrough is the State Director of Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

He said he is grateful to his team of volunteers for all of their hard work.

“They're not getting paid to come up here and work," said Yarbrough. "They're giving their time to do that, and we couldn't be more grateful for that type of support.”

He said volunteers have been working for weeks on end, rotating in and out of groups to ensure they can remove tree limbs, debris, and mud from homes impacted by hurricane damage.

He said Oklahomans at home can also make a difference.

“We're always looking for additional volunteers," he said. "And strong backs and manpower to be able to come and help and then, the financial contributions make it all possible.”

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit the OBDR's website.

