The history of the Medical Park at Saint Francis

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community is in mourning after a shooting that left five people dead, including the gunman, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the Natalie Building in south Tulsa near 65th and Yale.

The Natalie Building is a part of the Medical Park at the Saint Francis campus which provides numerous kinds of medical services to the community.

Saint Francis is an important aspect of the metro community with a rich history:

The origins of Saint Francis Hospital

It goes back to 1916 when William K. Warren arrived in Oklahoma at just 19-years-old. At the time, he worked as a voucher clerk at Gypsy Oil Company.

After Warren married, he started his own company, Warren Petroleum Company, with only $300 to his name.

In 1960, the Warrens had a dream to give back to the community. Five years later, they made this dream a reality and Saint Francis Hospital opened its doors for the first time.

Major growth into the Medical Park

The Saint Francis campus in south Tulsa grew exponentially over the years and became a staple for medical care in Green Country.

The Medical Park is a series of buildings that offer a variety of services for those who need it:

Warren Building

The Warren Building is the "cornerstone" of the Medical Park. It originally was built in 1966 and has since been upgraded to address today's needs in modern medicine

Located just south of the main Saint Francis Hospital campus, the Warren Building has its own parking structure with direct access to the Natalie Building Ambulatory Surgery Center, Saint Francis Breast Center, and Saint Francis Hospital.

People can receive internal medicine care, lab services on-site, as well as access to a pharmacy, a bank, and an optical shop.

Natalie Building

The Natalie Building is one of the newest buildings in the Medical Park and home to the Saint Francis Breast Cancer.

They offer services with mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, and more related to female healthcare.

This is the location where the active shooter situation took place. It's a 5-story building with a wide variety of practices, offices, and more inside.

Two doctors, a receptionist, and a patient lost their lives on Wednesday.

Kelly Building

No matter how old you are, you can get care at the Kelly Building since they house both internal medicine care and pediatric care.

The Kelly Building is also connected via skyway to the Natalie Building Ambulatory Surgery Center, Saint Francis Breast Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Lab services are found within the building.

William Building

The William Building offers a wide variety of services, including family medicine and the Saint Francis Sleep Lab.

