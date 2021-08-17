The cost of war on veterans

TULSA, Okla. — Two veterans from different era, both with their own scars not visible to the eye.

Sean Obrien served in Afghanistan for two years, but he didn't leave the same.

"My vehicle was destroyed, we went over a pressure point IAD," Obrien said.

But it wasn't the inuries he brought home.

"I went through a bit of alcohol use, went through some depression," Obrien said.

Charles Lewman had struggles of his own.

"I was living in the back of my truck," Lewman said.

Lewman got help through a program called Hud-Vash. It is a partnership between HUD and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Lewman said, "I've been in my own apartment for a year."

The program is available to all homeless veterans.

To find out more, visit VA Homeless Programs

The Coffee Bunker is opened Monday through Friday to assist. Or veterans can call 2-1-1.

