'That would be great': Tahlequah Public Schools propose $51M bond vote

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah public schools proposed a vote on two bonds totalling $51 million. District officials said this could bring a storm shelter, a new football field, and safety upgrades to the district. This comes with no increase to tax rates for the vote on September 9.

Samuel Wagnon has three kids in the Tahlequah school district.

"I feel that more of that money could go into more of the safety instead of fields and stuff like that," said Wagnon.

The proposed bonds include upgrades to security cameras, but Wagnon thought there could be more.

"The way the world is going now, I feel that there should be more put into the safety of our children," said Wagnon.

School Superintendent Tanya Jones told 2 News that the bonds would also fund a new STEM learning center. She said these upgrades are long overdue.

"A lot of it looks like it looked when it was built in the '60s," said Jones.

Jones said the bonds would provide additional school buses and equipment to transport students with special needs.

"That would be great, more transportation would be great," said Wagnon.

Jones said the project included upgrades to the high school auditorium, library, and bathrooms.

"For them to have more modified, upgraded buses to help them with whatever their needs are, that would be fantastic," said Wagnon.

