THA leaders 'unaware of any failure, instance of being unresponsive to tenants'

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Housing Authority held its monthly meeting on September 12th.

2 News Stef Manchen attended the meeting. After it ended leaders responded to some of the concerns 2 News brought to light in the last month.

It's been weeks of asking questions, sending emails, making phone calls, and not getting concrete answers from THA.

2 News asked President and CEO Aaron Darden if he had anything to say to the clients who reached out to 2 News for help because they said they aren't getting answers from the housing agency.

Darden said he had no comment.

THA is governed by a board of commissioners. Rick Neal serves as board chair.

He stopped briefly on his way out of the meeting to speak about residents concerns.

“We work as hard as we can with the tenants, and I know Ginny’s explained that to you, and we’ll continue to do that," said Neal. "We want everyone to be in a safe, clean, affordable unit and that’s what we’re about, that’s our mission."

"It’s just not our history, it’s not our case," said Neal. "Out of over 20,000 people, there occasionally there may be something slip by. It’s my knowledge of how we do things that we immediately follow up on that and make certain that it happens.”

Leaders confirmed at the meeting that the 69,000 applications on THA's waitlist for rental support vouchers and properties that 2 News reported in previous coverage, is still an accurate number.

“We always do our level best to try to respond to the over 20,000 tenants that live in Tulsa Housing Authority apartments and units," said Neal. "So I’m not aware of a failure or an instance where we’re unresponsive.”

Neal said circumstances have been explained when questions have been asked.

Questions 2 News asked have been responded to in emailed statements.

When asked about staffing, funding or communication between the agency and their clients, THA Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs Ginny Hensley sent this statement:

Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) serves almost 14,000 Tulsans annually, including more than 4,300 living in THA properties and more than 5,700 households utilizing a Section 8 housing voucher. Additionally, THA’s investment in affordable housing since 2018 exceeds $440 million. THA has achieved High Performer status from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) for the administration of our voucher programs. The High Performer status is the highest rating from HUD to a public housing agency (PHA) for financial management, operations and regulatory compliance. THA will continue to pursue our mission of creating a better Tulsa by transforming lives and communities.

