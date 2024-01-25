At least 3 injured in explosion at Tulsa hotel, hazmat team investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Three were taken to the hospital after an explosion in the indoor pool chemical room of the Embassy Suites near I-44 and Memorial Dr. caused injuries.

The Tulsa Fire Department's hazmat crews evacuated the hotel to investigate the explosion.

Six people in total were affected by the explosion, according to the fire supervisor on scene. One drove themselves to the hospital, two were driven by emergency crews and three signed a waiver refusing treatment at the scene.

The TFD supervisor at the scene does not believe there was major damage to the hotel but will investigate when going inside the hotel.

There was a slight smell of chlorine throughout the hotel but the fire supervisor said that is not uncommon for places that have indoor pools.

Hotel guests were evacuated for about an hour were let back in a little after 8 p.m.

TFD is investigating.

2 News crews will continue to follow this story.

This is a developing story.

