TFD: Car crashes into building, causes gas leak in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a driver drove through the fence of an apartment complex and slammed into a building, causing a gas leak in midtown Tulsa.
The incident happened Thursday evening near East Skelley Dr. and South Peoria Ave.
TFD said the driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officials said they don't have much information at this time because there was a language barrier.
The department said crews stopped the gas leak, and Oklahoma Natural Gas is repairing the damage.
This is a developing story.
