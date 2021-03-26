TFD: Car crashes into building, causes gas leak in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a driver drove through the fence of an apartment complex and slammed into a building, causing a gas leak in midtown Tulsa.

The incident happened Thursday evening near East Skelley Dr. and South Peoria Ave.

TFD said the driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officials said they don't have much information at this time because there was a language barrier.

The department said crews stopped the gas leak, and Oklahoma Natural Gas is repairing the damage.

This is a developing story.

