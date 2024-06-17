TEQBALL TAKEOVER: More than $1 million generated from tournament hosted in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — What happens when you combine soccer's athleticism with table tennis's coordination and add the marketability of pickleball?

You get a sport called Teqball that sends the world's best to Tulsa.

After Titan Sports Complex hosted most of its doubles World Series tournament, downtown Tulsa brought the finals to 6th Street and Boston on June 16.

Tulsan Sage Flower told 2 News gets a kick out of the free event and brought his daughters for Father's Day.

"I grew up playing soccer and volleyball and I heard about (Teqball) online, and just thought it was cool," Flower said. "It's hot but it's exciting."

Tulsa Sports Commission National Sports Sales Manager Alexander Brown said he knew the sport's world series had potential in T-Town.

"I've been (with TSC) about a year and my biggest goal has been to designate Tulsa as a global sports destination," Brown told 2 News. And this really caught my eye. It's just a very unique sport. So much has been put into it and I wanted to be part of the growth of it."

Local businesses have also gotten in on the action.

"It's great for local businesses," Brown said. "It's just a win-win for us. Great visibility again to position us globally."

Owner Catalina Sanchez of Roppongi Ramen said she's usually closed on Sundays, but couldn't pass up serving just feet away from the Teqball serves.

"We are going to try to do more promotions for next year so we get even more people because this was the first time and we didn't know this was going to be such a big opportunity," Sanchez said.

Officials told 2 News the weekend of Teqball generated $1.2 million in economic impact on Green Country.

"In the future (businesses are) going to be expecting this and hopefully we can all grow together with it, businesses and with the chamber (of commerce) and the sports commission," Brown said. "Hopefully, we can grow the sport together and grow our businesses together as well."

TSC said it hopes to bring the tournament back in the coming years, while Teqball also tries to be considered an Olympic sport by Los Angeles in 2028.

