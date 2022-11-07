Tens of thousands of Oklahomans voted early for November election

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Election Board tallied about 200,000 early votes for the November general election after Saturday's voting ended.

Election officials are tracking the turnout from early voting late last week and mailed-in absentee ballots leading up to Tuesday's final vote — tracking votes received by party affiliation. Combined voter totals after the early period added up to 199,168.

Republican voters turned in more than 30,000 early in-person ballots than Democrats, but only outnumbered the Dems by about 2,000 with the number of absentee ballots mailed in and received as of Saturday's count.

Realtime election results will begin coming in from local precincts when polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

