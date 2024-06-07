Ten Oklahomans inducted into the state movie Hall of Fame

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Oklahoma has been used as the backdrop of so many films and television shows over the last century.

At this year's annual Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame, ten individuals are set to be honored for the dedication to the industry.

One of the honorees is Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. He is receiving the Champion Award, for supporting productions across the state and encouraging communities to be open to movie magic happening in their backyards.

"It's an honor," said Pinnell. "But really, the thing that I’m most excited about is the growth that we are seeing in the film and television industry here in Oklahoma. We are on to something as a state when it comes to this industry.”

This will be the seventh induction class into the hall of fame.

As for what Okie's can expect next, of course, Pinnell bringing up the upcoming summer release, 'Twister.'

With the first film being such a success, he said he expects similar excitement for this film. But, Pinnell said it's not just about a movie coming out of the state.

“They booked over ten thousand hotel rooms in that 60 day shoot in Oklahoma," said Pinnell. "That kind of shows you the economic impact of movies that large, so we can’t wait until that movie comes out.”

Pinnell said he hopes more and more productions see Oklahoma as the perfect backdrop for their next creation.

The Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame is being held at the Roxy Theatre in Muskogee Saturday night at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door or online for $10.

