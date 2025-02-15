Teen shot, killed at Brighton Park Apartments

Tulsa police say a 17-year-old was killed during an early morning shooting near 51st and Yale.
Officers say the teen was inside an apartment at Brighton Park around 2 a.m. when someone fired multiple shots from outside.
No one else was injured.
The shooting is still under investigation, and there's no word on a suspect at this time.
