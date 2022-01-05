Teachers feeling stress as talks for virtual learning continue

TULSA, Okla. — As the Omicron variant surges in Oklahoma, school districts are updating protocols to keep students and faculty safe. Teachers and parents alike say they want kids back in school but with staffing shortages, teachers are feeling the stress.

Shauna Mott-Wright is the President of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, she's also a teacher herself and a mother. She said as a mom, she wants her kids in school but there's only so much she can do.

She said being a teacher is a calling but also a profession and taking care of her students well-being is top priority. She said on top of the pandemic and staffing shortages, it's becoming more than some can handle.

“When everything continues to be put on the shoulders of teachers, as if teachers are the end all, be all, cure all, that exacerbates the shortage. And no one knew the pandemic was coming and that made it worse. So we have basically gone from a multiplication issue to an exponential issue," said Mott-Wright.

She said with the pandemic making staffing issues worse, she's concerned with how staff and students alike are coping. She said she hopes a more permanent solution can be found soon.

