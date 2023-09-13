TCSO identifies suspect in October 2021 Turley triple murder, charges filed

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced additional charges for a suspect involved in Turley triple murder from 2021.

In August, TCSO announced they believed the remains of mother Glenda "Cookie" Parton and son Dewayne Shelby were found after a two year search. Jack Grimes, the friend of Shelby and Parton, was found dead shortly after their disappearance in October 2021.

TCSO is adding charges to John B. Goode who pleaded no contest to first degree manslaughter on Monday in another case.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said Goode was living on the property of Parton and Shelby and was persumed to be homeless. He said they believe that he had an agreement with the mother and son was allowed to live on their land.

Regalado says that the family is relieved that they have found the suspect as it provides closure.

2 News previously reported that sheriffs were still working to get official confirmation on the remains but strongly believe they belonged to the mother and son.



Items around the remains helped them make this determination and are being used to investigate the case.

Bodies of Missing Mother, Son Found

In 2021 Shelby and Grimes were reported missing after not arriving home following a horse show in Dallas. Investigators said Parton went searching for the pair and was later reported missing.

Investigators said they believe the three were all killed at different times but within a close timeline.



After two years of searching the mother and son were found nearly half a mile away from where Grimes was found.

TCSO said the original person of interest is still a person of interest.



