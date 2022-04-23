TCC students receive help mapping their future to medical school

TULSA, Okla — A national health organization partnered with Tulsa Community College Saturday morning to help future medical students map out their education path to medical school.

The event was all in an effort to address healthcare shortages.

The shortage of healthcare workers was a problem before but has worsened throughout the pandemic.

That's why the conference at TCC's Metro Campus was important to guide future professionals on how to get accepted and graduate medical school.

TCC students looking to become healthcare professionals listened to guest speakers talk about the application process, pre-requisites, and learned about the activities needed for a successful medical school application.

One TCC student, Lily Robistow, told 2 News, “applying to medical school has been really confusing. There’s a lot of information online and some of it contradicts itself and sometimes the application process is different for different schools. So this has really cleared up what that path looks like".

The conference is the pilot for an undergraduate medical accelerator program also known as U-MAP.

Laura Turner, the Health Professional Student Association Executive Director, said, “there is a risk that some folks might look at this and think oh I don’t think I can do this, but the goal is that we are trying to break it down into manageable steps. So you can see okay yes this is a big challenging process but I understand what the process is and I can think about what’s the thing I need to do now, what’s the thing I need to do next in order to be successful".

Turner said students were really engaged and had plenty of questions prepared for the guest speakers.

Which was the goal of the conference, to help prepare the future generation of healthcare workers.

