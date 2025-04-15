TAX DEADLINE: What you need to know as the April 15 deadline is here

TULSA, Okla. — April 15, is the tax deadline and unless you have an extension, you’ll need to submit everything by midnight.

Similar to allergy season — tax season comes around every year and isn’t the most fun. But there are ways to make sure you file everything on time to get your refund.

If you work in the United States, you are required to file your taxes every year.

There are a few different types of taxes that need to be filed.

For most, it stems from the W-2 forms. That’s the wage and tax statement from your employer.

You will have to file taxes for each W-2.

Then there's the 1098 form. That's for people with a mortgage or student loan interest.

The last one is the 1099 form. That's for business owners or people who have earned any interest from stocks or investments.

If you’re stressed about the deadline today you can file an extension.

But here’s your caveat – this is only an extension for filling out and submitting documents.

Tax payments are still due today. The extension gives you six more months, to submit your forms.

QUICK TIPS:



Reputable services can help with filing taxes.

Not paying taxes on time can result in additional fees.

If you can't pay the full tax amount due April 15, experts said pay as much as you can.

Fill out forms or paper or online on a secure network to not expose private information



