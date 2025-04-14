Free income-based tax preparation helping filers as deadline looms

TULSA, Okla. — As the deadline for filing taxes approaches, individuals have until midnight on April 15 to submit their forms. Many get stressed out trying to do it on their own or fear having to pay hundreds of dollars to hire a preparer, including Jesus Gomez. He said, A lot of people struggle with doing taxes on their own.”

This year, he visited the Tulsa Responds office near 21st Street and Sheridan for free tax preparation assistance.

Joelle Galapate-Ikpo stated, “We offer free tax filing services for families or households earning $70,000 or less in 2024. Part of our mission is to help families avoid going to a paid tax preparer if we can.”

Appointments are still available at the Tulsa Responds office



Goodwill on Southwest Boulevard also offers free services by appointment for individuals:

earning up to $67,000 annually those with disabilities individuals with limited English proficiency.

Life Senior Services provides basic tax prep and filing help for those over age 60 with a household income of up to $68,000.



'My Free Taxes', a United Way project, offers free online federal tax filing for individuals earning up to $60,000 annually and certified tax coaches available via phone or email for questions.

KJRH

Tax forms and information are also available at Tulsa City-County Libraries.

Galapate-Ikpo adds, “We want to inform individuals that we can help them file for an extension, which allows more time for filing their returns; however, this does not extend the payment deadline for any owed taxes.”

Individuals lacking the cash to pay their taxes by the 15th have options. The IRSaccepts :



credit card payments - best used with a zero-interest card

payment plans are available, though they may incur penalties and fees

It is essential to file at least by the April 15 deadline to avoid penalties for failing to file, even if you cannot pay the full of taxes you owe by that date.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

