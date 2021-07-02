Tall Chief Cove swim beach on Skiatook Lake closed due to E. coli levels

SKIATOOK LAKE, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the Tall Chief Cove swim beach at Skiatook Lake through the weekend due to higher levels of E. coli.

Test results collected July 1 showed unacceptable levels of E. coli at the Tall Chief Cove Swim Beach at Skiatook Lake. The swim beach is being retested Friday. Test results typically take 24 hours to come back. The swim beach is closed until test results show water quality at the swim beach is acceptable.

Bacteria levels can be affected by numerous factors including currents, runoff, animal life in and around the water and temperature. Bacteria levels can change significantly over the course of a few minutes, and can vary within a few feet of spots.

Skiatook Lake is open, boat ramps at Skiatook are open and swim beaches at other locations on Skiatook remain open. Test results at one swim beach are not indicative of overall bacteria levels throughout the lake.

