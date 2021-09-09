Tahlequah Public Schools votes to approve mask requirement for students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Just over a week after an Oklahoma judge put a temporary hold on a state law banning school districts from mandating masks, two Green Country school districts are already considering requiring them for its students.

On Wednesday, the Tahlequah Public School’s board voted unanimously to approve the amendment. Meanwhile, some community members strongly disagreed.

Policy 4428 gives the district the authority to establish guidelines and requirements for masks. However some parents voiced their opinion resulting in a heated debate.

Over the weekend, The Tahlequah district reported 13 students and four staff members tested positive for covid-19. Those who have been in contact with them, have been notified.

Meanwhile, Jenks Public Schools is set to hold a board meeting to approve or disapprove a temporary mask requirement for its students. That is set to be held this evening.

