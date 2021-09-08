Tulsa Greek Festival taking on Drive-Thru model for 2021 celebration

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Greek Festival is changing its traditional festival model this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival will combine with the Greek Street Drive-Thru model for two weekends in an effort to let guests enjoy the food and entertainment from the safety of their own cars.
The usual drive-thru menu will include more authentic Greek foods including lamb and chicken dinners, Gyros, and Pastitsio, Spanakopita, Saganaki, and Frappe
The festival runs September 17-18 and 24-25.
