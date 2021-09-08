Jenks Public Schools to discuss a temporary mask requirement at special meeting

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools' Board of Education has called a special meeting to possibly vote on a temporary mask requirement.
The meeting is happening Thursday night.
If passed, the temporary mask requirement would apply to students, staff and faculty, as well as visitors inside any JPS facility.
Oklahoma law currently states that school boards cannot implement mask mandates. However, that law is essentially on hold because of a temporary injunction recently issued by an Oklahoma court.
Right now, Tulsa Public Schools requires its students, staff, and faculty to wear masks inside the district's buildings. TPS Superintendent Gist said a large part of the decision is due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the metro area.
