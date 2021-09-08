Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jenks Public Schools to discuss a temporary mask requirement at special meeting

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:15 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 08:15:01-04

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools' Board of Education has called a special meeting to possibly vote on a temporary mask requirement.

The meeting is happening Thursday night.

If passed, the temporary mask requirement would apply to students, staff and faculty, as well as visitors inside any JPS facility.

Oklahoma law currently states that school boards cannot implement mask mandates. However, that law is essentially on hold because of a temporary injunction recently issued by an Oklahoma court.

Right now, Tulsa Public Schools requires its students, staff, and faculty to wear masks inside the district's buildings. TPS Superintendent Gist said a large part of the decision is due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the metro area.

READ MORE: Tulsa Public School students to wear masks starting September 7

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7