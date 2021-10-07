Tahlequah police looking for missing 2-year-old boy

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Tahlequah Police Department is looking for a two-year-old boy they say was last seen Wednesday evening.
Tahlequah police say two-year-old Aiden Benn had been last seen with his non-custodial mother Shelie Brewer on South College Ave.
Police do not know if there's a vehicle involved to be looking out for.
Police say Aiden is considered missing and endangered.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tahlequah Police Department at 918-456-8801.
