Tahlequah Community worried about Illinois River flooding

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — With more potential showers on the way, business owners in Tahlequah voiced their concerns about potential flooding.

County Emergency Manager Mike Underwood said they have a plan for if the Illinois River and parts of the county flood.

Eric Stephens is one of the float guides at the War Eagle Resort in Tahlequah. He said that recent rain is increasing the potential for flooding on the Illinois River, which has him worried.

"Hurts us tremendously because we just have a short window to make money and get people on the river. So you can't make those weekends up," said Stephens.

KJRH

Stephens said every year, flooding is on their minds.

"You lose a little sleep at night for sure, hoping it doesn't get too high," said Stephens.

Underwood said recent rain hasn't flooded the river or parts of Cherokee County as of April 29.

Underwood advised everyone to stay away from the Illinois River during heavy rain. As well as to watch out for flooded parts of Highway 10.

"When the river is up that high and flowing, it can take you pretty quick," said Underwood.

Underwood also recommended being careful of Fort Gibson Lakeand any roads near it during heavy rain. Stephens said safety comes first.

"Making sure people are safe, that's our primary concern. We don't ever want to put anyone out on the water when there's any question that somebody could get injured," said Stephens.

KJRH

2 News asked Underwood what their plans were to keep people safe.

"A lot of our rural fire departments are equipped with boats and manpower that are certified to make those types of trips where they go out and search," said Underwood.

Despite the worries, Stephen's hopes for the float season were still high.

"It's just something we deal with, we try to stay within the parameters of when we can float and make sure people are safe," said Stephens.

To stay updated on the Cherokee County Emergency Management, click here.

