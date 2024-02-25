Tahlequah community honors Nex Benedict at candlelight vigil

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Dozens gathered at Norris Park in downtown Tahlequah to honor the life of Nex Benedict on Saturday.

Behind the event was local equality group, Tahlequality.

It's President, Sanj Cooper, said events like these are important as the community grieves.

“Sometimes, there’s a time where you sit back and watch and there’s a time for action. It’s the time for action.”

Lilly Reinhardt was one of the attendees. She said members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve to feel safe, like anyone else.

“We just want to live. We just want to exist and have a life of our own, and just be. Just be," said Reinhardt. “It’s very scary to just be in the current social environment that we have.”



Related story >>> Vigils planned nationwide to honor Nex Benedict

Jeremy Sheppard said being an openly gay man in Oklahoma is tough.

“It’s not easy. But you know, you have to live your life. You can’t hide. That’s what they want, people want you to hide.”

Blaine Caldwell said he is not part of the LGBTQ+ community, but came to the vigil to show solidarity.

“It’s important to be here because we’re all human beings," he said.

Related story >>> Community hosting candlelight vigils for Nex Benedict

Tahlequality provided candles to anyone who didn't bring one. Attendees took turns sharing their feelings on a microphone and paying their respects to Benedict.

Licensed therapists with Tahlequality were there to provide services to anyone interested.

Tahlequah Police Department and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were there to keep the event safe.

"They wanted to be here as both professionals and personally," said Cooper, of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. "Tahlequah Police has always been really good to us."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

