T-shirts on sale for Tulsans to support Ukraine

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple local organizations are offering a way for Tulsans to support Ukraine as its people deal with war with Russia.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals founder Jamee Suarez-Howard reached out to Shelter Friend in Ukraine who says money is needed to continue feeding, housing and keeping animals safe.

OAA made a "Paws for Peace" shirt that Tulsans can buy with all proceeds going to Shelter Friend in Ukraine. The $20 shirts are available for order through the end of March.

Mythic Press is also looking to help the efforts of the Ukrainian people with money raised through a T-shirt sale.

The fundraiser benefits United Help Ukraine — an organization providing medical and humanitarian relief to the country's citizens.

The shirt design features Ukraine's coat of arms in a circle forming a sunflower which is the country's national flower. The $20 T-shirts are for sale online.

