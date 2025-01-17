Suspect shot, killed by Tulsa officer in standoff near Pine and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa standoff ended in the suspect being shot by a police officer on Jan. 17.

The standoff near East Pine and North Sheridan lasted several hours.

Officers said it involved a suspect wanted for armed robbery who was not complying with commands. He was barricaded inside of a house.

TPD said the suspect died after being shot.

2 News is on scene working to learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

