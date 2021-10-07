Suspect on the run after homicide in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a murder suspect after a homicide that led to a police chase that happened in south Tulsa.
Officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near East 58th Street and South Rockford Avenue. They found the victim, 69-year-old Carol Longacre already dead in her bathtub, with her car missing.
Authorities believe the suspect to be 46-year-old Tommy Carmichel, the victim's son. They received information that he was in a Berry Hill neighborhood, but when confronted, Carmichel took off with the victim's car and led TPD on a short police chase to Chandler Park.
Carmichel then ran into the woods on foot. Police used K-9 units to search the area but called off the search after several hours. Carmichel has not been found since.
Carmichel is currently a person of interest during this homicide investigation. Anyone who has information about Carmichel, contact 911 or Crimestoppers.
Trending Stories:
- Four people use car to break in, steal $15k in products from midtown Tulsa store
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Longtime 911 dispatcher dies in Tulsa hit-and-run
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Kangaroo spotted roaming around Grand Lake
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter