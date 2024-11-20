SUPERHERO HAYES: Tulsa police help boy fighting rare cancer celebrate birthday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Standard was on full display as community members came together to celebrate a very special birthday.

A "drive-by" birthday party was held for Hayes Roach, who is turning 8.

Hayes isn't able to have anyone visit him because he's battling a rare cancer.

His mother says the one thing he misses the most is people, so she took to Facebook to ask anyone with a cool car to drive by and wish her son a happy birthday.

In true Oklahoma fashion, the community was quick to respond.

"It means a lot to see people be so supportive to know that you're really not alone, and it's nice," said Hayes's mother, Eileen Davis.

There was plenty to see at the celebration, from big trucks decked out in neon to Tulsa police officers shining their lights.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen even declared Hayes an official superhero.

