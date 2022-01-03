Students return to the classroom as COVID cases surge

TULSA, Okla. — Students will be returning to the classroom this week while many school districts are re-thinking their COVID-19 safety plans. The students return during yet another surge in cases nationwide, including in the Sooner state.

Health experts are saying the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Tulsa Public Schools students start the spring semester Tuesday. On Monday night, the school board will meet for a COVID staff report and how it will impact the semester. It’s unclear whether any changes will be made amid the surge in cases.

In the days leading up to Christmas, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported over 4,500 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

The omicron variant has since been discovered in the state. Oklahoma was one of the last states to report an active case of the quickly-spreading variant. According to OU Health, omicron appears to be more easily transmitted than the delta variant. Early evidence so far suggests the symptoms that come with the omicron variant might be less severe.

Other Green Country districts are preparing for students to return this week. All area schools are set to return to in- person learning. Union Public Schools says it is monitoring the COVID situation closely, but they district is happy with existing protocols.

Bixby Public Schools will also welcome students back this week. The district says it is encouraging masks and vaccinations for all who are eligible.

