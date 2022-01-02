New COVID-19 antigen test offered by Oklahoma Blood Institute

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is implementing a new antigen test for COVID-19.

The new test not only tests for the COVID-19 infection immunity, but also for immunity from the vaccine and boosters.

Jan Laub is the Executive Director for OBI, she said once a donor donates their blood it is transferred to their OKC lab.

Once at the lab, that's where the blood is tested for the COVID-19 infection immunity.

Laub said the new testing should give donors peace of mind.

“Number one it's what our donors are looking for right now. with the omicron variant and all the different variant, they want to know if they have the antibodies and so far we have only been able to tell them if they have thew antibodies left over form if they had COVID-19" Laub said.

She said it's also an incentive to get people to donate blood, the need for blood donations in Oklahoma is at a critical high.

Laub estimates that it will take 3-5 business days for people to get their results.

The program will run from January 3rd to January 31st.

