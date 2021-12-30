Two OSU band buses headed to bowl game turned around after positive COVID test

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboy Marching Band won't be at full strength for the football team's Fiesta Bowl appearance on Saturday.

Two of the seven buses carrying band members turned around on Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Students on the second bus were determined to have been in close contact with the student who tested positive.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, everyone has had to make difficult decisions in the interest of health, using the best information and tools available to them at the moment," the university said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is a bitter disappointment to this group of musicians, and we are proud of our band faculty for doing everything they could to ensure the students’ health and safety within established protocols."

The Cowboys are scheduled to take on Notre Dame in the New Year's Day bowl game at 12 p.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Fighting Irish Marching Band isn't sending any members to the game.

The decision has made been that we will not travel for the @Fiesta_Bowl. We will be cheering on @Marcus_Freeman1 & @NDFootball each step of the way! Thank you to each and every one of our seniors who have sacrificed so much and worked so hard. Always and forever, Love Thee.☘️ pic.twitter.com/GRxBEJjdOu — ND Band (@NotreDameBand) December 29, 2021

