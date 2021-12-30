Homicide investigation in north Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a homicide in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa police officers were called out to a home near Independence and North Utica Ave around 3 p.m.

Officers found a man stabbed to death in an SUV. They say the victim was not the driver of the SUV and they believe the driver knew the area.

One person is being questioned in connection to the stabbing, but TPD is looking for another possible suspect.

"We believe there is another suspect involved in this, that ran from us," says TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg. "I don't have a description at this time but we are looking for another outstanding person who is potentially armed and dangerous in this area. "

At this time, police are not releasing any information about the victim. They ask if you know any information about this stabbing to please contact TPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

