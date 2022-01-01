Woman arrested for abusing a small puppy

TULSA, Okla — On Friday December 31st, Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of 800 South Sheridan for reports of animal abuse.

Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as Susan Powell, was kicking and dragging a small puppy.

Powell threatened any of the witnesses that tried to help or intervene.

When a TPD officer confronted Powell, she tossed the puppy at the officer in an attempt to escape.

She was arrested without injury, the puppy suffered minor scrapes and abrasions on it's feet and abdomen.

The puppy was placed with the city animal shelter for treatment and care.

Powell was arrested for cruelty to an animal, threats of violence, and resisting officers.

