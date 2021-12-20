OSDH: Over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday

TULSA, Okla. — 4,658 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma since Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

How the cases break down by number

The total of 4,658 new cases comes down to:



The new increase comes in the days leading up to two major holiday weekends back-to-back with people planning to visit their families and attend events.

Is the omicron variant involved?

Since Thanksgiving OSDH has been monitoring the emergence of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron.

As of Dec. 10, OSDH could not confirm whether the spike in new cases is due to omicron. At the time, most of the cases were confirmed to be due to the delta variant.

Despite more than half of Oklahomans being fully vaccinated, OSDH Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said earlier this month that nearly 20 percent of all newly reported cases over the past month have been breakthrough infections.

Where Tulsa stands

The Tulsa metro area currently has the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Statewide, there are 650 hospitalizations and 200 of those are in Tulsa.

According to the CDC's interactive map, Tulsa County is averaging 209 cases per 100,000 people.

