Auto-pedestrian collision near Rhema leaves 4-year-old hospitalized

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police are investigating a collision that took place near 1400 West Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow.

When officers arrived they discovered a 4-year-old was crossing the street with his family when he was struck by a west-bound vehicle.

According to officials, the family was crossing the street to view the Rhema Christmas light display.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests or citations have been issued at this point and it is expected to be a lengthy investigation.

Police are urging the public to be aware of heavy vehicle and foot traffic in the area due to the Christmas light display.

The roadway is open to normal traffic.

