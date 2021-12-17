Major payroll company hit with ransomware

TULSA, Okla. — A major ransomware attack is leaving some companies unsure how they're going to pay their employees. That breach is impacting a huge employer in Tulsa.

The payroll company Ultimate Kronos Group notified its clients that there was a ransomware security breach over the weekend.

Ascension Healthcare Company is one of the larger companies to use Kronos for payroll, scheduling, and other services. That includes hospitals like St. John.

Ascension has been forced to find other ways to track employee work hours and process payroll.

Ascension St. John has not yet commented on the matter, but the American Hospital Association says many hospitals do have a contingency plan in place for this very scenario.

Several major companies including Whole Foods, Honda, Tesla, Puma and the YMCA as well as state and local government agencies have been affected by the attack.

Kronos is one of the largest workforce management companies in the U.S. says the ransomware attack hit on Saturday.

On Monday, the company said its programs that rely on “cloud services” which many companies use to pay employees and manage hours would be unavailable for “several weeks.”

Kronos is now recommending its clients rely on a manual process for tracking timesheets. The company says they do not believe any employee data has been compromised at this point.

For many Americans, today is the final payday before Christmas if they are paid on a bi-weekly basis. Many are now fearing if they will get that last paycheck for last-minute Christmas shopping.

If you are an employee of a Kronos client, you can receive updates throughout their investigation on the Ultimate Kronos Group website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --