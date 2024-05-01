Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student in custody after bringing weapon to Carver Middle School

Tulsa Public Schools
Chris Newsome
Tulsa Public Schools
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 15:03:15-04

TULSA, Okla. — A student at Carver Middle School is in custody after bringing a weapon to school, according to a Tulsa Public Schools representative.

The TPS rep said they couldn't give specifics yet but that a statement will be released once available. We will provide that once we get it.

Parents reported to 2 News that threats were written on walls in recent weeks at the school. More security has been at the school as a result.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7