Student in custody after bringing weapon to Carver Middle School

TULSA, Okla. — A student at Carver Middle School is in custody after bringing a weapon to school, according to a Tulsa Public Schools representative.

The TPS rep said they couldn't give specifics yet but that a statement will be released once available. We will provide that once we get it.

Parents reported to 2 News that threats were written on walls in recent weeks at the school. More security has been at the school as a result.

This is a developing story.

