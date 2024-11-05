Strong storms in Wagoner leave damage, no one hurt

WAGONER, Okla. — A strong storm ripped through Wagoner around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Strong winds ripped the bricks square off the historic building housing Wagoner Nutrition.

Right next door, at Peep’s Place, a bar, Glenn Christopher and Serenity Williams were inside listening to Mother Nature.

“I thought it was maybe just the rain getting very heavy … no, them winds got super bad,” Williams said.

Williams was running errands when she decided to stop in Peep’s place on a pleasant fall day.

“About five minutes later, all hell broke loose,” Christopher said.

Christopher, the bartender, was in there too, as a strong storm made its way through town.

He had to convince Williams to stay inside the bar.

“As she was trying to open the door, she almost got sucked out,” Christopher said, “I pulled her back in. And I had to wait for the door to come back to me, so I could pull it shut.”

“I feel very, super lucky,” Williams said after the storm.

All while the bricks were flying off Wagoner Nutrition.



SEE MORE >>> Bricks strewn across the road

“It just sounded like a loud thud,” Williams said of the bricks.

“Emergency management’s goal right now is just to maintain that we’ve blocked the streets, protect the public from entering those dangerous areas, and just assist the City of Wagoner with whatever they need,” Matt Rose, with Wagoner County Emergency Management, said.

He says the scene at Wagoner Nutrition represented the worst of the damage. Leaders believe straight-line winds are to blame. Crews responded to some downed power lines elsewhere around town. They have no reports of injuries or deaths.

While officials believe straight-line winds caused the damage, the National Weather Service will make official determinations for that storm, and others around the state.

