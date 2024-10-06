STRONG DADS: Sapulpa dads working to become better fathers

SAPULPA, Okla. — There’s a group of dads in Creek County. Some might call them weak, but they’ve come to a conference room in the Lifegate Ranch to become stronger.

The dads are part of the Strong Dads program, an arm of Oklahoma State University’s extension in Creek County.

Andre Harrelson is the field coordinator for Strong Dads. He leads the class.

“Your toolbag can never have too many tools,” Harrelson said, “Strong Dads is here to provide them with some new tools that maybe are shiny, unused, or tools that they never even thought they could use.”

Many of the dads in the program are dealing with addiction or divorce; sometimes both. For one reason or another, they are out of their kids’ lives.

Chirs Edgar faded away from the picture during a years-long addiction to alcohol and drugs.

“My goal is to be a family man. Settle down, have a family,” Edgar said, “Not have to look over my shoulder anymore.”

Edgar and several of the other dads in the program live at the ranch full time.

“It’s impacted my life for sure,” Edgar said.

Armed with pizza, camaraderie and a workbook, the dads share their experiences and learn from their mistakes. They got involved because Harrelson recruited them to the program.

“They don’t offer this stuff when you’re out there on the streets, or you’re out there in your active addiction,” Edgar said.

Harrelson tells 2 News any dads are welcome to join.

“It’s not just for the downtrodden or the stuck in a rut. It is for everybody,” Harrelson said.

The class runs 12 weeks. The latest group of dads just celebrated their graduation with a bowling outing.



Some plan to stick around so they can help the next group of dads.

“Glad to be here and I’m glad to be sober and have a new shot at life and it’s a blessing,” Edgar said.

OSU has more information on Strong Dads at this link.

