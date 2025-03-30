OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The National Weather Service reports a "brief tornado" developed in Okmulgee County during the storms that moved through the county overnight March 29 and into the early morning hours on March 30.

As we got more daylight, crews and residents in Okmulgee County began to get a better sense of what the damage was like from the storms.

"BRIEF TORNADO": Okmulgee County saw downed lines, trees

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff asked authorities where cleanup efforts stand and listened to residents about how the damage affected them.

“The wind was definitely blowing, and we had some damage and debris going there,” Jeffrey Moore, the Okmulgee County Emergency Management director, told 2 News.

Those high winds knocked down powerlines north of Morris early Sunday morning, leaving upwards of 40 to 50 residents without power. That’s according to Moore, who told us crews were quick to respond.

2 News Oklahoma

Most of those powerlines were fixed or replaced by midday, he said.

But Moore noted that the storm left quite the path, saying, “It extends all the way up north to Bald Hill Road, where we have two more power lines down a roof came off a barn, and there’s damage for about a good damage path up there for about a mile to 2 miles and maybe a half-mile wide.”

2 News Oklahoma

“It’s not good, for sure,” Lee Phillips told 2 News.

Phillips manages a farm along Bald Hill Road, north of Morris. The wind blew away the back half of his barn, scattering the roof all along the road, also saying, “Some of it’s 100 yards that way over the hill.”

2 News Oklahoma

While a handful of horses saw minor injuries, he said only the barn was damaged and that it’s not a total loss. He spent his Sunday clearing pieces of tin roof.

When asked if it’s going to take much to clean up, Phillips replied, “It’ll take a little bit, take a couple days probably to get everything cleaned up and get somebody to repair the barn.”

