Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency

Keith Reed
Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is nominating interim Commissioner of Health Reed to take over the job. The first-term governor announced Reed's selection on Thursday, April 28. 2022. If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth commissioner of health since Stitt took office in 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Keith Reed
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:13:32-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Thursday to take over the job permanently.

If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019.

Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master’s degree in public health. He also is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7