Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Thursday to take over the job permanently.
If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019.
Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master’s degree in public health. He also is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
Trending Stories:
- Ex-Tulsa officer convicted in crossbow, poison arrow murder gets parole
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- LIVE BLOG: Jurors recommend death sentence for David Ware
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa police need help identifying man dropped off at hospital
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter