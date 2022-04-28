Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Thursday to take over the job permanently.

If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019.

Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master’s degree in public health. He also is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

