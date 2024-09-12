Watch Now
'Stay Gold' | Iconic Outsiders quote inspires Tulsa Christmas Parade theme

TULSA, Okla. — "Stay gold."

Most Tulsans can recite that iconic line from the book "The Outsiders" and know exactly where it came from, now they can quote it and spread holiday cheer.

The Tulsa Christmas Parade announced their theme "Stay Gold, Merry & Bright" for the 2024 parade.

“We’re excited to feature The Outsiders House Museum this year. Its dedication to preserving a beloved piece of literature and film, and its commitment to educational outreach, make it a perfect fit for our theme. It’s a celebration of how a story can connect us all and inspire future generations," said Sarah Abbott with American Waste Control, one of the event sponsors.

The 2024 parade will be led by Grand Marshal Danny Boy O’Connor, an American rapper, art director, and the executive director of The Outsiders House Museum.

The parade is scheduled for December 14th at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa. To enter the parade or see more details visit www.TulsaChristmasParade.org.

