Statewide Charter School Board votes to send St. Isidore case to Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY — Whether Oklahoma opens the nation’s first taxpayer-funded religious charter school could be up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a special meeting on July 30, the newly formed Statewide Charter School Board voted to ask the high court to take up the issue.

Last month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic School and demanded the state to rescind its contract with the Catholic school.

Board member Becky Gooch was the only board member to vote no on sending the case to the Supreme Court.

“I can not support this vote today because I believe it is outside the purview of this board,” she said.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is a board member and speaks often about wanting the school to open.

“I think you have some leaders in this state who have made it clear they would rather have atheism championing our school,” he said.

Board member Ben Lepak believes involving the U.S. Supreme Court is the easiest option, pointing to the possibility that either decision would keep the board in litigation.

“I am concerned that the school will seek a lawsuit against us to try and seek an answer from us on the federal Constitution question,” he said.

Two members also took issue with the presence of Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office, which was there to provide guidance.

The AG’s office is the board's legal counsel, which concerned board members because Drummond challenged St. Isidore in court and won.

The board ultimately voted to approve removing Drummond’s office as counsel for matters pertaining to St. Isidore.

However, that approval is the decision of Drummond’s office. A spokesperson tells 2 News a decision has not been made yet.

In a statement, Drummond expressed disappointment in the board’s actions.

“Every Oklahoman should be outraged by the board’s blatant hostility toward religious liberty," Drummond said. "Rather than acting to protect religious liberty, they are recklessly committed to using our tax dollars to fund radical religious teachings like Sharia law. I will continue to protect the religious liberty of all four million Oklahomans by upholding their constitutional rights.”

Walters released this statement after the meeting.

“I am proud to support sending the St. Isidore case to the US Supreme Court. Parents and kids deserve options in education. Government should not be promoting atheism as a state-run religion.”

