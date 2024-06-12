State Supreme Court sides with Tulsa in 1921 Race Massacre lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking damages from the City of Tulsa for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three Race Massacre survivors in 2020.

After two years of back-and-forth with motions to dismiss the case and amended filings, District Court Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the case in July 2023, saying the survivors “fail to state a justiciable public nuisance claim under Oklahoma law” and “fail to allege a legally cognizable abatement remedy.”

In April, the court began hearing oral arguments from the plaintiffs.

Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear oral arguments for Race Massacre Case

The court ruled 8-1 to uphold that dismissal on June 12.

The decision said, though the survivors' grievances are legitimate, they don't fall within the scope of Oklahoma's public nuisance statute.

This is a developing story.

