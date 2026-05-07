State Superintendent asks for investigation into after-school meal program over fraud concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields is asking state officials to investigate an after-school meal program over alleged fraud.

In a letter addressed to Governor Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, and State Auditor Cindy Bird, Fields shares his concerns about operations led by Feed the Kids, an Oklahoma-based company that takes part in the Child and Adult Food Care Program.

According to Fields, there is evidence that Feed the Kids has inflated operating costs and meal numbers to secure larger reimbursements from federal funds.

"It is my firm belief that Feed the Kids’ actions represent not only a misuse of public funds but also a betrayal of the vulnerable populations these programs are designed to serve," said Fields. "The scope and nature of these allegations demand a thorough and immediate investigation, and I respectfully urge your offices to take all appropriate steps to examine these matters and pursue any necessary actions to ensure accountability."

Fields says the Department of Education has already taken steps to terminate its relationship with Feed the Kids, and employees are working with school districts across the state, keeping services from interruption.

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