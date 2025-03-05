STATE OF THE PEOPLE: Civil rights leaders hold town hall after Trump's speech

TULSA, Okla. — After President Trump's address to Congress on March 4, dozens of civil rights leaders and advocates hosted a town hall in response.

It's part of the inaugural "State of the People Address", asking the question "Where do we go from here?"

2 News listened to the town hall and heard from local civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who said there are lessons from Greenwood that can help the whole country.

“There were 5 founding principles of Think Greenwood. Number 1 was community love. Number 2 was self-determination. Number 3 was ownership. Number 4 was wealth and education concentration. Number 5 was resilience. These are the founding principles of Greenwood and this is what we need to emulate today," Solomon-Simmons said.

Civil rights leaders say the town hall helped give a "true assessment of the nation's condition."

WATCH the whole State of the People town hall:

Full "State of the People" town hall

