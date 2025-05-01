State of emergency declared in Hominy after overnight damage to city water line

HOMINY, Okla. — The City of Hominy has declared a state of emergency after a water line sustained damage overnight.

Officials are asking residents to conserve water immediately and to limit usage as much as possible over the next several days.

Engineers are expected to assess the damage on Thursday morning, but the water supply is expected to be depleted before repairs are completed.

The city says they are working with the State to bring in water buffalos.

