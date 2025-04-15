TULSA, Okla. — The state capitol held a joint session of the state legislature to honor the victims and survivors of the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing on April 14. The 30-year anniversary is Saturday, April 19.

"30 years ago, many of us were changed forever, my family included…as my mom went to work that morning but never returned home," Department of Agriculture Sec. Blayne Arthur said in the closing prayer.

State Legislature honors 30th anniversary of OKC Bombing

The memories also hit home for those inside the joint session who were not involved on that day, like Rep. Forrest Bennett of OKC.

"I thought about being in college and finding out that one of my college roommates was one of the kids that survived in that daycare," Rep. Bennett said. "And it reminded me that no matter where we are, who we represent, that we are all connected."



Former Gov. Frank Keating also spoke at the podium, recounting much of the morning of April 19, 1995 and the ensuing days.

"To follow on, the tragedy that we've seen behind us and we'll see on Saturday with an embrace of everyone and making everyone our friends – is the Oklahoma Standard," Keating said.

"Hope is what we saw 30 years ago," Sec. Arthur said. "We had hope that we would find more survivors, and hope as we rebuilt Oklahoma City, and hope as the Oklahoma Standard showed the world who we are and who we could be."

