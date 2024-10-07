State denies license to Tulsa Co. Juvenile Detention Home, extends probation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home, the detention facility located inside the Family Center for Juvenile Justice and often referred to as “FCJJ”, can continue to operate on probation.

The state granted an extended probationary period after threatening to pull the license over years of reported problems, including systemic and wide-ranging abuse.

Two former detention officers were also arrested on sexual abuse-related charges stemming from alleged incidents that happened at the facility.

The allegations, which also include a civil lawsuit, prompted Tulsa County to take over operations over the summer and hire David Parker as a new manager to fix the situation.

The first probation period deadline was Sept. 30. In October, Tulsa County commissioners learned that the state is still not granting a full license.

The facility was non-compliant in one area: missing or incorrect documents, such as overnight checks and confinement logs.



Previous Coverage >>>> FCJJ latest: Attorneys want juveniles alleging abuse to publicly reveal initials

Parker said that problem began before he got the job.

“We turned over boxes and file cabinets and I couldn’t find them,” said Parker.

While unearthing missing paper could be a tall order, Parker said instead he is working with the licensing agency, the Office of Juvenile Affairs, to change document filing policies.

Parker said missing grievance reports were also an issue and that process has been revamped.

“Now, there are only two people in the whole facility to address grievances, and one is my assistant, and the other is myself,” said Parker.

Understaffing remains a problem. So much so, 2 News is told hearings have been delayed due to not having enough staff to accompany the residents to court.

Parker said he has made several new hires to start this week, including two new recreation supervisors to help keep the juveniles out of causing trouble inside the facility.

“We are talking bingo, Trivial Pursuit, volleyball,” he said. “It may be karaoke, but it will be something to keep the kids busy.”

Parker said $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding will provide the residents with new tablets.

While Parker is disappointed that the facility is still on probation, he said they are continuing to make improvements and have 90 more days before another audit.

“You have to hit bottom before you can get better and I think we touched bottom,” said Parker. “I think you will see better things in the future.”

A copy of the full audit can be found here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

