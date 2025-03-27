State Board of Education meeting rescheduled after agenda posted late

OKLAHOMA CITY — The regularly scheduled Oklahoma State Board of Education was rescheduled to next month after the agenda was posted online about 20 minutes late.

Oklahoma state statutes require meeting agendas to be posted online 24 hours before the scheduled meeting.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters blamed a technical issue for the agenda being posted late.

“Due to a technical issue the OSBE Agenda for March was posted on the internet 19 minutes late. The Agenda was timely posted at OSDE headquarters where the meeting is held.

The Agenda was sent to OMES for posting ahead of the deadline. Board Counsel advised the meeting could continue. However, some OSBE members expressed reservation due to a potential Open Meetings Act violation. Out of an abundance of caution the board meeting for March will be scheduled for April 24th, 2025, which is the next scheduled board meeting date.”

