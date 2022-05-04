Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Star Wars characters visit patients at OU children's hospital

Posted at 2:00 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 15:00:17-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — The celebration of all things Star Wars made its way to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

OU Health used May the Fourth to call out characters from the iconic series to visit patients. Stormtroopers, Princess Leia and R2-D2 were among the visitors from the Garrison 501st.

See part of the visit in the video above.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7