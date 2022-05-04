Star Wars characters visit patients at OU children's hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The celebration of all things Star Wars made its way to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
OU Health used May the Fourth to call out characters from the iconic series to visit patients. Stormtroopers, Princess Leia and R2-D2 were among the visitors from the Garrison 501st.
See part of the visit in the video above.
